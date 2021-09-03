JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast 4Q/2021, Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on breakthroughs in soft tissue repair solutions. Check local listings for more information.
Hearing from experts in the field, viewers will learn about TELA Bio® – a Pennsylvania-based MedTech company focused on designing, developing, and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials
In this segment, spectators will see how TELA Bio® combines principles of tissue engineering and textile manufacturing to deliver a diverse portfolio of soft tissue reinforcement implants that leverage the benefits of a tissue-based repair along with tailorable mechanical qualities.
Viewers will discover how OviTex® Reinforced Tissue Matrix incorporates layers of naturally sourced tissue with interwoven polymer to facilitate tissue remodeling, optimize strength, and minimize the foreign body footprint compared to permanent synthetic materials.
"OviTex was developed with the principal goal of improving outcomes in soft tissue reconstruction. As prospective patients increasingly search for options to traditional repair implants, we're both excited and honored to bring greater awareness of our technology through Advancements," said TELA Bio's co-founder, President and CEO, Antony Koblish.
"TELA's seasoned leadership team dedicates its expertise in medical technology to improve outcomes in soft tissue reconstruction procedures and make natural repair solutions more accessible to patients," said Richard Simon, producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to bringing this vital information to the public."
About TELA Bio®:
TELA Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company is committed to providing patients with advanced, economically effective biologic material repair solutions to minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials and improve clinical outcomes. TELA Bio's OviTex® and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products are purposefully designed to address the shortcomings of existing reinforcement materials in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction and plastic and reconstructive surgery.
For more information, visit http://www.telabio.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE Advancements