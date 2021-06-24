HESSTON, Kan., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ag 1 Source and Career 1 Source last week announced a series of major promotions within both companies. The professional promotions follow what many are seeing as a nationwide growth in the market for professional and executive search and recruiting. The personnel changes at both companies indicate each agency is poised to take the lead in their focus industries.
"We are very excited about the recent promotions," said Mike Smith, President/CEO of both recruiting agencies. "We are always adjusting our focus on managing the existing business, but also preparing for our future business. These changes are part of an ongoing strategy to nurture our visionary resources for our succession planning and to proactively prepare for rapidly changing markets."
"We are preparing our firms now for the next 2-3 years," said Mike Smith. "We will progressively add in new members to our management team. Our goal is to cross train our team's management functions to streamline our existing processes and create new growth in a progressive manner."
Businesses in their focus industries – Agriculture, Financial Services, Healthcare, Private Equity, Transportation, Logistics, and Nonprofit – are turning to Ag 1 Source and Career 1 Source. They're finding a partner who can help them find and recruit the upper management talent they need to join the rush as markets reopen, and beyond, into an uncertain future.
Recent Promotions at Ag 1 Source and Career 1 Source:
- Ashley Bingham – promoted from Financial Controller to Director of Finance & Accounting.
- Scott Wedel – Scott will become Director of Operations and will continue to recruit for the Career 1 Source group.
- Mark Waschek – as Mark continues to recruit in his Team Area of Responsibility and continues to co-lead the Agronomy Group, Mark will become Director of Development, pushing more focus into client development across the organization and managing executive client relationships.
- Rhonda Werner – in addition to continued recruiting in her South East Agronomy Region, Rhonda will become Agronomy Group Co-Lead, taking over responsibility of the Eastern 1/3 of the Agronomy Group region while also assisting in overall Agronomy Group functions.
To learn more about Ag 1 Source and Career 1 Source professional and executive recruiters, visit https://www.Ag1source.com/ and https://www.career1source.com/.
About Ag 1 Source: The recruiting team at Ag 1 Source began in agriculture before setting out to solve the industry's most persistent and perplexing challenges: a shortage of qualified professionals and top executive prospects. A trusted hiring partner to industry leaders in agriculture, Ag 1 Source provides the right candidates that match the industry's specific needs for the best executive, professional, and CEO recruiting services in the industry.
About Career 1 Source: Career 1 Source was founded in 2008 with a goal to become the most trusted and reliable recruiting firm in financial services, healthcare, private equity, transportation & logistics, and the nonprofit sectors. Industry leaders trust Career 1 Source as a hiring partner to provide the right candidates that match their specific criteria for the very best executive, professional, and CEO recruiting service in the U.S.
