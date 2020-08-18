Recent Label Revisions Related to Constipation and Hypertension Generate Minimal Drag on the Decision to Prescribe Amgen/Novartis' Aimovig as a Preventive Treatment for Migraine

The recent launch of Teva's Ajovy autoinjector appears to be paying dividends, while market access and autoinjector preference are no longer distinct points of differentiation for Eli Lilly's Emgality, according to Spherix Global Insights' most recent patient chart audit