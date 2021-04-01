LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leafwell, a telehealth platform developed to help individuals more easily obtain their medical marijuana cards and physician's medical cannabis certificates, is pleased to announce the results of a 15,000 patient study. The results provide insights into patient demographics, qualifying health conditions, and telehealth experiences.
Some notable insights include:
A 1,211% increase in the number of patients certified for medical cannabis online between January and December 2020
A total of 55.5% of patients were male; 44.08% female; and approximately 0.4% answered "other"
The average age of a Leafwell patient is 38 years old
The youngest patient was just 1 year old; the oldest, 100
The average amount of time spent in Leafwell's virtual waiting room was 5.4 minutes
The average registration time was 19 minutes
Although some individuals may suffer from more than one qualifying condition, the most common ones cited were:
Chronic pain - 43.86%
Anxiety - 40.6%
Insomnia - 19.06%
Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) - 17.72%
Depression - 10.43%
"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, medical cannabis has been considered an essential service in many regions of the US," says Emily Fisher, CEO and Founder of Leafwell. "These days, more people than ever are suffering from qualifying health conditions like chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and depression. Fortunately, our convenient telehealth services can help these individuals quickly and easily obtain their medical marijuana cards."
To learn more about Leafwell's telehealth services or for help obtaining a medical marijuana card, please visit https://leafwell.co/. To continue reading the results of our study, please visit our study page https://leafwell.co/research/medical-cannabis-telehealth-helped-people-during-pandemic/
About Leafwell:
Leafwell believes in accessible care for every patient. With us, patients can get certified for medical cannabis online in minutes using a phone, tablet, or computer. We provide the easiest and quickest way to see an empathetic certifying physician in any state with a medical cannabis program via our groundbreaking telemedicine platform.
Leafwell is a diverse team of medical doctors, researchers, advocates, and technologists, committed to research, education, and outreach. We seek to make cannabis accessible, from navigating state laws to finding the right therapeutic dose for each patient. We conduct patient studies, produce educational content, and host interactive events to expand understanding and accessibility to medical cannabis.
Media Contact
Ruth Lemon, Leafwell, +1 3232500546, rlemon@leafwell.co
SOURCE Leafwell