NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Natreon announces the publication of two clinical trials evaluating the effectiveness of fish oil alone and with Crominex®3+ trivalent chromium complex on vascular endothelial function, triglyceride and cholesterol levels, and other parameters of cardiovascular health. Chromium supports the actions of insulin in the body to influence these parameters and others associated with cardiovascular and metabolic health. The clinical trials build on prior clinical studies demonstrating superior cardiovascular health benefits, including improved vascular function, of Crominex®3+ compared to other forms of chromium used in dietary supplements such as Cr-picolinate and Cr-polynicotinate.
Fish oil-derived omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), are among the most popular supplements used to support cardiovascular health as many do not consume enough naturally from certain fatty fish in the diet. However, mixed results from clinical studies have contributed to controversy on the effectiveness of fish oil supplementation for cardiovascular health. Higher doses of omega-3 supplementation appear to be more beneficial and multiple prescription-strength omega-3 fatty acid products providing gram quantities of EPA or EPA + DHA have been approved by the FDA for reducing elevated levels of triglycerides, whereas many omega-3 dietary supplements do not provide such quantities per serving. Furthermore, obtaining gram amounts of omega-3 fatty acids from fish and fish oil supplements can be rather expensive, so cost prohibitive for many people.
Two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials in two different populations, one in people with metabolic syndrome and another in type 2 diabetics receiving stable metformin therapy, both characterized by insulin resistance, elevated blood sugar and lipids, and vascular endothelial dysfunction, so diminished cardiovascular health, were conducted to evaluate daily supplementation with 2 g fish oil, providing 1 g of EPA + DHA, with or without Crominex®3+ at two different doses (10 mg providing 200 mcg Cr or 20 mg providing 400 mcg Cr) on cardiovascular health parameters. Although significant improvements in most parameters were observed with fish oil supplementation for 12 weeks in both trials, improvements were significantly, and dose-dependently, greater with the addition of Crominex®3+ to fish oil supplementation. Vascular endothelial function improved ~32% and ~77% on average with the fish oil supplementation in people with metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes, respectively, but improved ~240% and ~381% on average in those same populations when also supplemented with 20 mg of Crominex®3+.
Dr. Sanni Raju, CEO of Natreon, stated, "these clinical trials show a consistent pattern of significantly enhanced cardiovascular and metabolic health benefits with the addition of Crominex®3+ to fish oil supplementation, potentially reducing the amount of fish oil needed to be effective in those that stand to benefit most. The cost of adding 20 mg Crominex®3+ to fish oil is very cheap, so this would be far more cost effective. Who wouldn't want to improve the effectiveness of fish oil supplementation if cheap and safe? The cost to benefit ratio is clear."
About Crominex®3+:
Crominex®3+ trivalent chromium complex overcomes limitations of other commercially available chromium ingredients by combining chromium (chloride) with the potent antioxidant powerhouse superfruit ingredient, Capros® amla extract, to stabilize and prevent oxidation of trivalent chromium, as well as fulvic acid rich PrimaVie® purified shilajit extract, to support chromium solubility and absorption. Two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials have shown that dietary supplementation with Crominex®3+ trivalent chromium complex is significantly more effective than other commercially available chromium ingredients (at equivalent dosing of elemental chromium), including Cr-picolinate, Cr-polynicotinate, Cr-dinicocysteinate, and Cr-chloride, for discouraging oxidative stress and supporting healthy levels of sugar, fat, and cholesterol in circulation as well as functioning of blood vessels, all indicators of improved insulin activity in the body.
About Natreon
Natreon is a leader in nutritional ingredient innovation, quality and research. Trusted by manufacturers for over 20 years, Natreon's patented ingredients are derived from nature and founded on evidence-based Ayurveda. Committed to quality, its extracts are purified and standardized using proprietary process technology and controls that result in optimal levels of bioactive constituents. Natreon's ingredients have been used in over 50 clinical trials that have supported 40 publications and 24 active patents. Natreon brings storied knowledge and expertise in botanical cultivation and extraction, and its ingredients are sustainably sourced through an integrated supply chain to ensure quality and potency. Natreon has its global headquarters in New Jersey and a state-of-the-art R&D facility in Kolkata, India. Natreon's products include: Sensoril® ashwagandha, PrimaVie® shilajit, Capros® amla, Crominex®, AyuFlex®, Ayuric®, and introducing PhytoBGS®. For more information, visit: https://natreoninc.com/.
