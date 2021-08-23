TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the use of decentralized clinical trial approaches becomes perceived as more the accepted norm instead of a potentially risky innovation, competition for sites and patients is returning, and the need for trials to differentiate themselves to promote faster recruitment is as strong as ever.
In this webinar, the speakers will use case studies showing how an integrated approach to the use of mobile clinical services involving site support services, central pharmacy services and home visits by clinicians can make the trial both more patient-centric and attractive to investigator sites, potentially giving a competitive advantage in the competitive enrollment process. The speakers will also demonstrate how the move to greater digitization of source data can improve quality and reduce the need for manual data entry.
Register for this live webinar on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK) to hear SMEs from Labcorp Drug Development's Mobile Clinical Services, Kurt Lumsden, Head, Global Operations; Augustin Haidau, Associate Director Clinical Trials; and Eleni Theodosis, Associate Director, discuss how the right mix of these approaches can deliver an improved trial experience for sponsors, sites and patients.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Recipes for Trial Acceleration & Improved Patient Engagement Through Comprehensive, Integrated Mobile Clinical Services.
