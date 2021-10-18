DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RECO Intensive, a treatment facility specializing in substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health in Delray Beach, Florida, dedicates its newest residence to Paul Dumont, the establishment's former employee, and dear friend.

The Dumont Residence pays homage to Paul's memory and intends to serve future generations struggling with addiction and seeking healing. RECO Intensive has a long-standing tradition of paying tribute to those who lost their fight against substance abuse, commemorating their memory by naming each new residence in their honor.

"Providing additional space for our fellow residents means we can accommodate more individuals and help manage their care more effectively on their way to joyful recovery," said the founder of RECO Intensive, David Niknafs. "Combating addiction is a complex journey that demands a strong support system, experienced and qualified professionals, and progressive treatment methods - the essentials that ultimately distribute positive energy and motivation to go on. Our mission is to facilitate individuals from all walks of life with various experiences and needs, nurturing connections and providing access to the pioneering treatment methods that promote lifetime sobriety. Paul was an admirable person that left us all way too soon, and dedicating a residence in his name is our small tribute to him and his family."

The sizable 2,100 square ft male Dumont Residence is centrally located in downtown Delray Beach and encompasses eight beds, four bedrooms, and two baths, with 60-inch TVs in each bedroom for entertainment. The property boasts a spacious, fully remodeled kitchen with all new appliances, solar power and LED lighting, a double pantry, and a double refrigerator. The facility also offers a backyard fully equipped with seating, BBQ space, and a hammock for outdoor leisure.

