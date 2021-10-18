DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RECO Intensive, a Florida-based drug and alcohol treatment center is pleased to announce the launch of a new program that integrates family-based treatments and services into care. The Family Services Program is dedicated to family members involved in their patients' journey of overcoming addiction. As part of RECO's new program, family members of substance abusers are encouraged to partake in their loved one's recovery journey. In most cases, including family members in a patient's treatment makes achieving and maintaining long-term recovery more likely.
Through group therapy and workshop approaches to supportive family members, the Family Services Program at RECO Intensive offers family members education and support to promote long-term recovery and healing for their loved ones. The main goal of the Family Services Program is for family members to learn how to reinforce their loved one's efforts to achieve and maintain sobriety.
"Our mission is to provide a safe, supportive space for the family to begin their healing process," said [RECO Intensive], the [founder/director] of RECO Intensive. "At RECO, our therapists and addiction professionals understand the short and long-term impact of substance abuse and the challenges of loving a person touched by the destructive disease. We know the journey can be excruciatingly painful and lonely, and we want to provide as much support and presence as possible. After all, it is the family's guidance that initially brings their loved ones into our recovery home, and receiving help in return is the least we can provide during those demanding times. Our clinical therapists offer and facilitate family sessions to process and work through difficult issues, assisting both the client and family in their healing process."
RECO Intensive has a long-standing history of recognizing the needs of family members during the recovery process, and the Family Services Program is the manifestation of all the dynamics present at the rehab center. Essentially, the program is the embodiment of the beliefs and values existing in the facility and the extensive research behind the importance of family support in sobriety. A family is understood as a system in which individual members influence one another. There are no simple cause-effect relationships in the understanding of family phenomena, but there are observable dynamics of a circular nature - the reaction of one person causes a response in the other, and the latter's reaction, in turn, causes a response in the first. Through feedback loops, individual family members continuously react to the behavior of their loved ones. Every family system seeks to maintain internal balance. Various external situations, as well as personal development, cause changes within this system and its destabilization. Some of these changes are natural and some unpredictable, and when a crisis occurs, the family organizes around it and focuses on regaining the previous balance. If that does not happen, then outside help is necessary. The concept of a family's role in combating addiction is vital for recapturing control and stability.
Among the facility's offerings are residential, intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization, aftercare and family services. Sober living support and detoxification services are also available. For more information on the educational resources provided by The Family Services Program at RECO, please visit http://www.recointensive.com.
