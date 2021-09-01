LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recovery 2.0, the global leader in online programming and destination retreats for people in recovery from addiction, has announced a free, seven-day Recovery Challenge and a month-long speaker series called Stories of Victory to honor National Recovery Month.
The Recovery Challenge asks participants to take a week off of alcohol and drugs* (except where medically prescribed) for seven days of transformational activities designed to up-level their lives. Daily activities include a morning practice, a task of the day--such as engaging in a therapist-led process, watching a talk on spirituality, following a yoga or meditation video--and joining one of the 30+ weekly Recovery 2.0 Universal Meetings online.
"This challenge is for all human beings who sense that they are stuck in some way or who would simply like to experience a week off from how they normally show up in the world," explains Recovery 2.0 founder, Tommy Rosen. "Stuckness is a natural part of the human condition," he continues. "We are experts at helping people get unstuck, and we want to offer our insights on the core elements of transformation – wisdom teachings, morning practice and community engagement."
The challenge is designed for people who have experienced addiction in all ways, including: drug and alcohol addiction, food addiction, codependency, sex or porn addiction, cigarette addiction, gambling and technology addiction, and anyone who's curious about their addictive behaviors.
"Addiction is the second biggest public health crisis in the world," explains Jamison Monroe, CEO of Recovery 2.0. "It has been a pandemic for a very long time. Tommy and I have teamed up because we want everyone to realize there is a solution to this problem and to experience it. There is a way to heal from addiction and it begins with the simplest of steps. We hope people will take this challenge and see firsthand what a difference one week can make."
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 era, the world has experienced the worst overdose numbers in recorded history. The CDC has reported that in 2020, more than 93,000 Americans died from drug overdose. Depression, anxiety and suicide have also exploded during the pandemic.
"We don't just want to survive addiction. We want to thrive in recovery," Rosen expresses. "As I reflect back on my 30 years of sobriety, there is one thing I can point to which has been important at every stage. No matter where I found myself on the path and no matter the struggle or challenge I was facing, I always needed and thankfully found examples of victory."
Each day at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET in September, Recovery 2.0 will present a free live Stories of Victory from one of 30 people who have profoundly inspiring triumphs to share with the world. This is free for the public to attend and requires pre-registration.
The solution is where the focus needs to be. By challenging each other, and listening to the reminders of our time in this life, we can focus on the opportunity and the amazing things that can happen when we overcome the challenges of addiction.
Graphics: HERE
Contact: Kendall Corso (kendall@r20.com)
ABOUT RECOVERY 2.0
Recovery 2.0 offers progressive, holistic, inspiring approaches to healing from and thriving in recovery from all addictions. Recovery 2.0 is known as the path of discovery in recovery because we see ourselves in a magical and never-ending process of evolution.
The Recovery 2.0 membership includes live online sessions with experts every day of the week. Sessions include Live Recovery Lectures, Psychology and Spirituality Classes, Group Coaching Experiences, Yoga Classes, Dance Parties, and more. We also offer over 30 online meetings a week that are open to the public. New members get 7 days free at http://www.r20.com/join
Media Contact
Kendall Corso, Recovery 2.0, +1 5619014138, kendall@r20.com
SOURCE Recovery 2.0