PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Owl announced that Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a leading national provider of evidence-based addiction treatment, has selected Owl's measurement-based care (MBC) platform to enable enhanced care and measurable clinical outcomes for RCA patients. RCA will implement Owl across its ten inpatient substance use disorder treatment facilities in six states, many of which have been ranked among the top-rated treatment programs in the U.S. according to Newsweek Magazine.
With a mission of helping one million patients achieve a life of recovery by providing alcohol and drug addiction treatment, RCA was drawn to Owl's innovative measurement-based care solution to efficiently and effectively monitor patient progress throughout treatment. Owl's comprehensive library of 250+ evidence-based measures will provide RCA with the ability to collect extensive, meaningful data and monitor patients across a breadth of behavioral health conditions.
Owl will enhance RCA's ability to identify patient-specific needs and create opportunities for effective individualized intervention as well as population-level data to continually assess and improve treatments. Owl will assist RCA with achieving The Joint Commission accreditation standard for best practices in measurement-based care.
"Owl will assist RCA with the delivery of a breadth of evidence-based measures and actionable data that is both patient-friendly and burden-free for clinicians," said Kerry King, Vice President of Clinical Services, Recovery Centers of America.
"With Owl, RCA will have an enhanced ability to demonstrate our clinical integrity and ensure ongoing innovation of care based on patient data and outcomes," said Caitlin Lewis, Vice President of Administrative Services, Recovery Centers of America.
"In the face of today's behavioral health crisis, improving clinical measurements should be a key goal for all behavioral health organizations," said Eric Meier, President & CEO of Owl. "But this goal can only be achieved with actionable data that comes from measurement-based care. We are truly honored to partner with an industry leader such as RCA and provide them with the data insights they need to treat their patients in the most efficient and effective way."
About Owl
Owl helps behavioral health organizations expand access and improve outcomes through its precision-guided behavioral health solutions. With an advanced, cloud-based platform, the company offers a scalable and sustainable strategy to integrate measurement-based care, clinical decision support, and data insights into existing treatment workflows across all behavioral health conditions and settings. Owl enables behavioral health organizations to optimize treatment pathways and plans, enable telehealth, and improve quality care delivery, while reducing risk and enabling value-based care. Leading organizations, including Main Line Health, Amita Health, Inova Health, Polara Health and Aurora Mental Health Center, use Owl to improve clinical outcomes and financial results. For more information visit owl.health.
About Recovery Centers of America
Recovery Centers of America (1-800-Recovery) is a national addiction treatment healthcare company based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania with 10 inpatient treatment centers, 9 outpatient facilities, and 5 opioid treatment programs spanning Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Indiana, and Illinois. RCA has also pioneered a new digital health platform called Shoutout™ to make treatment even more accessible and provide constant support and education to everyone no matter where they are in their recovery journey.
