WALDORF, Md., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Recovery Centers of America ("RCA"), a healthcare network of 11 evidence-based drug and alcohol addiction treatment centers, announced an important name change for its 140-bed Washington D.C. - area facility located in Waldorf, Maryland.
Recovery Centers of America Capital Region is the new name of the modern, innovative facility. RCA Capital Region will continue providing medication-assisted detox, residential in-patient care, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, general outpatient care, and recovery support programs to southern Maryland, northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. area patients. The renaming of the facility, formerly, the Maryland Center for Addiction Treatment, makes it more easily identifiable as a part of the RCA treatment center family. The RCA family includes locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and, in coming months, Chicago, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh.
"We have found at our other treatment centers that the Recovery Centers of America ("RCA") brand name builds strong confidence in prospective patients looking for SUD treatment. By combining the RCA name with the unique location of the site, we make it easier for our patients to find us as RCA continues to grow," explains JP Christen, RCA's Chief Operating Officer. "The heart and soul of the life-changing facility continues to be the warm, dedicated team of people who impact the lives of their patients and their loved ones each and every day."
Recovery Centers of America is synonymous with a model of substance use disorder treatment ("SUD") where care is nearby and affordable (in-network with most insurers) with evidence-based treatment provided in modern, comfortable facilities utilizing masters-level clinicians, nursing staff, and a medical doctor and psychiatrist on staff.
Under the RCA model, patients suffering from SUD are able to access treatment close to home so that families can participate if they choose thereby increasing the patient's chances of a successful recovery. RCA offers 24/7 admissions with a complete continuum of care from inpatient through outpatient services, in-depth individual and group therapy, medically-monitored detox and specialized programs for patients who have relapsed, first responders, patients over 50 and those with mental health disorders, free transportation, intervention assistance, and an alumni network with nearly 18,000 members.
RCA Capital Region Chief Executive Officer Lisa Dehorty has 20 years of experience as a substance use disorder treatment professional. Dehorty is fully committed to RCA's mission of saving one million lives one neighborhood at a time.
"We believe patients who are treated well get well sooner and stay well together, which is why we treat every patient with dignity, discretion, and respect. SUD care must be state-of-the-art but it also must be affordable for families. Here at RCA, our patients' treatment is in-network with most insurance policies so that families pay only their deductible or co-pay just like with any other medical disease," said Dehorty.
Recovery Centers of America pioneered the "RCA Model" of treatment in 2016, and, since then the company has helped nearly 40,000 patients suffering from substance use disorder. With its mission to save one million lives, the RCA network, including the newly renamed RCA Capital Region, is well on its way and committed to reaching this important goal helping the nation battle the addiction epidemic.
Recovery Centers of America (1-800 Recovery) provides comprehensive addiction treatment at seven inpatient facilities in Devon, Pennsylvania; South Amboy and Mays Landing, NJ; Westminster and Danvers, Massachusetts; and Earleville and Waldorf, Maryland. A full spectrum of Outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities and in Voorhees, NJ. RCA also provides Medication-Assisted-Treatment (MAT) at its treatment centers and at standalone facilities in Trenton and Somerdale, NJ and in Lansdowne, PA.
