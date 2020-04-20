WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RecoveryOne, a leading innovator in evidence-based solutions that personalize and improve the path to recovery from musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions, today announced that it will start offering its digital recovery platform at no cost for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis. With the Power of One initiative, RecoveryOne will provide its tech-enabled recovery solution through health plans and employers to people suffering from MSK conditions.
"Each week, a million Americans, the vast majority of whom are sheltering in place, face a joint or muscle injury," said Mark Luck Olson, RecoveryOne's CEO. "Very few have, let alone want, access to in-person physical therapy right now. This goes for people working from home, as well as essential workers in healthcare, warehousing, grocery, and other jobs. MSK monitoring and recovery is more important than ever to help protect people's health and ability to work during the ongoing pandemic."
Through the Power of One initiative, RecoveryOne aims to relieve physical pain and improve mobility for people with MSK conditions. Rather than simplistic two-way video visits, RecoveryOne offers a fully integrated, evidence-based recovery program with therapists and coaches who provide support every step of the way. Employers and health plans will be able to make RecoveryOne's easy-to-use digital solution available to their employees and members at no cost, getting people back to their lives and work as quickly as possible.
"We are living through a unique and challenging moment in history," continued Olson. "The idea behind the "Power of One" initiative is that it acknowledges and honors the vital individual contributions that workers make each day. We are here to help employers and health plans keep their people healthy and engaged so they can persevere through the health crisis. The only way we can get through this is to support each other."
Employers can learn more at recoveryone.com/the-power-of-one-employers.
Health plans can learn more at recoveryone.com/the-power-of-one-payers.
About RecoveryOne
RecoveryOne (Formerly Trainer Rx) was founded in 2013 as a solution to the significant gap between actual and desired outcomes achieved through conventional approaches to recovery from musculoskeletal conditions. With over 180 care pathways that collectively cover the whole body, RecoveryOne provides personalized programs that combine the convenience of digital therapy and the support of live coaching to reduce costs, accelerate recovery, and drive patient satisfaction. For more information, visit recoveryone.com.