YARDLEY, Pa., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Nucleus ("RN"), a premier provider of learning, performance, and process solutions for the life sciences industry, announced that it has acquired iTakeControl ("ITC"), a leading provider of clinical operations and medical affairs technology and services focused on rare disease and specialty pharma.
ITC's mobile platform collects patient-reported outcomes and real-world evidence in virtual- and home-based clinical trials and enhances data science in drug development. The ITC platform allows patients to record and submit videos and at-home assessments in compliance with FDA regulations. The company also provides research-related consulting and strategy planning services. ITC's solutions align closely with RN's existing R&D business, and ITC offers many of the solutions RN's clients require.
With the acquisition, RN enhances both its product portfolio and its service offering in core verticals. ITC's technology application joins RN's product suite, including a global labeling compliance tool (DirectusPRO), a learning and engagement platform (Unify), off-the-shelf training courses (LSTI), and a gaming platform (Rcade).
"ITC is a wonderful addition to the Red Nucleus family. In this new era of virtual and remote clinical trials, ITC offers study sponsors and participants innovative technology to facilitate a more convenient, forward-thinking, and patient-friendly data collection approach. With its technology, ITC removes roadblocks so that in-need patient populations can participate in these critical trials in a way that's better for them. With ITC, our service and product offerings as well as therapeutic area coverage are strengthened," said Red Nucleus CEO Ian Kelly. "RN wants to make a difference for our clients and society, and ITC is a great way for us to do so."
Chris Jones, ITC co-founder, adds, "Joining Red Nucleus accelerates our impact on novel endpoints and our mission to expand and improve the nature of clinical research for both patients and sponsors. We can now do so with the global footprint, technology investment, and the caring, attentive culture Red Nucleus has created."
The transaction closed in March 2021.
