ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Oak Recovery® is excited to announce that all Red Oak Recovery® programs are officially in-network providers with Aetna. The effort to offer more in-network health insurance providers offers even greater accessibility for clients needing treatment for substance use, trauma, and co-occurring mental health issues. This new in-network provider option applies to all campuses: Red Oak Recovery®, for young adult men; The Willows at Red Oak Recovery®, for young adult women; and Foothills at Red Oak Recovery, for adolescent boys.
With Aetna as an in-network insurance provider, coverage for clients includes Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) services for all campuses, as well as residential (RTC) coverage for Foothills at Red Oak Recovery. This variety of coverage options allow Red Oak Recovery® programs to provide services to clients for an extended period of time while helping to ease the cost of treatment for families.
All Red Oak Recovery® programs are also in-network with BlueCross BlueShield and First Health, with the same coverage for PHP, IOP, and RTC benefits as listed above.
"We are continuing to pursue our mission of rebuilding lives, restoring hope, and inspiring recovery for individuals and families, by providing our clients with another way to make treatment more financially accessible," says Jack Kline, MS, LCMHCS, LCAS, CCS, CTT-2, MAC, President and Founder.
