SAVANNAH, Ga., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) threatens global health, medical professionals focus on inhibiting its spread. Red One Medical and AIONX Antimicrobial Technologies are partnering to help by bringing innovative antimicrobial products to the federal marketplace.
One such product, AIONX's cleanSURFACES™, are self-cleaning covers that keep high-touch surfaces continuously clean—even between episodic cleanings.* Contaminated healthcare environments are a major contributor to healthcare associated infections (HAIs).1 Current cleaning protocols are mainly episodic and prone to human error. Surfaces quickly re-contaminate.
A third-party reviewer2 examined how to prevent transmission of COVID-19 and other healthcare contaminants and found that cleanSURFACES™ may be an ideal solution.* The author concluded that prevention efforts would likely benefit from the use of products like cleanSURFACES™, particularly when used on high-touch surfaces where viruses may persist.*
Third-party researchers have found that cleanSURFACES™ have significant efficacy against viruses3, bacteria4, and C. diff spores5.* In another third-party study6, use of cleanSURFACES™ in an ICU not only kept covered surfaces clean, but also inhibited the spread of contamination to other surfaces.*
"We're proud of the products we've developed to reduce contamination and improve quality of care," said AIONX CEO Gary Shope. "We're excited to partner with Red One Medical to get this potentially-impactful technology into places that we care about – veteran and military hospitals."
Red One Medical CEO and Founder Charles Pollak said: "We're constantly looking for innovative products to reduce the impact of infection. As patients are quarantined in US military bases, we believe—based on relevant third-party studies—that one of the top products in our infection prevention portfolio, cleanSURFACES, has the potential to be a force multiplier."
About Red One Medical:
Red One Medical is a private sector innovation partner of Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers and Department of Defense (DoD) hospitals. Red One Medical identifies and delivers advanced medical and pharmaceutical technologies that transform care for America's military veterans. Located in Savannah, GA, Red One Medical is a CVE-certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOSB) and SBA-certified Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) company.
About AIONX:
AIONX Antimicrobial Technologies is a biotechnology development company primarily focused on helping healthcare facilities provide cleaner, more effective care. Based in Hershey, PA, the company is a leader in the class of continuous, self-cleaning technologies. AIONX owns and continues to develop its novel silver and copper-based self-cleaning technology, recently releasing the cleanSURFACES™ products for use in healthcare facilities.
* The cleanSURFACES™ technology is an EPA-registered (EPA Reg. No. 91681-1) antimicrobial agent that effectively inhibits the growth of bacteria, viruses, and fungi that cause unpleasant odors, staining, deterioration or corrosion on surfaces to which it is applied. The EPA has not approved, nor do we make, claims of any public health benefit. The use of cleanSURFACES™ is a supplement to and not a substitute for standard infection control practices; users must continue to follow all current infection control practices.
