TORONTO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Z spends an average of 4 hours and 10 minutes daily on their phones. Millennials clock out at 3 hours and 43 minutes per day (according to Global Web Index). Devices are becoming smarter, our lives are moving faster, and the pie chart of a 24-hour day is being eaten up by our mobile phones. One company is putting these hours to good use. REDARTEN Inc., founded by young entrepreneur Nina Evangeline and her mother Anna, is committed to creating apps for the betterment of the world. Their first app Burz debuts in June 2020.
Burz steps into the virtual micro-consulting world to help others transform their lives by finding purpose and fulfillment beyond the transactional nature of business. The Burz app provides help to people who feel stuck by giving them immediate access to experienced coaches. These coaches excel in these fields: Business, Health and Wellness, Spirituality, and Relationships. Burz brings easy access through voice call, chat or video call to those who need help immediately but who may not otherwise have access to traditional services, and at a fraction of the cost.
While there are several apps that cater to business needs or medical help, there are fewer that focus on the day-to-day transformation of ourselves, wherever we are in our lives, when we need that help. Anna Trader, the CEO of Burz, says her company's operations are grounded in its purpose. "My daughter and I selected these categories because we believe that in order to have an enriched and happy life, all areas of our life must feel aligned: career, health, spirituality and relationships. We are committed to help people achieve joy and fulfillment. After a traumatic event in my own life, I left a senior-level corporate career and embarked on my path to find purpose and fulfillment. Along the way, I learned that transformation is no easy feat. We all need a helping hand. We want to help you along your path."
For anyone who needs guidance in business, health and wellness, spirituality, and relationships or for coaches who feel they can help someone, get started by downloading Burz on Apple's App Store today.
