MILWAUKEE, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When you're looking for expert allergy/immunology information, make the new American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) website at aaaai.org your first destination.
It features streamlined navigation, a clean, modern look, an enhanced "search by conditions" section and expanded options designed to deliver the most extensive collection of allergy/immunology resources for members of the public, as well as allergist/immunologists and other healthcare professionals.
- The Conditions & Treatments area has been revamped, making it easier to find information on a variety of A/I topics, including a searchable library of allergy, asthma and primary immunodeficiency disease articles in both English and Spanish.
- Browse Tools for the Public to check your symptoms, view pollen counts, read the latest research summaries, watch videos, review the AAAAI's drug guide, and get help finding an allergist/immunologist.
- Allergist/immunologists and other healthcare professionals can easily find information tailored to them in the new Allergist Resources and Practice Management areas.
- Learn more about a career in allergy/immunology and current educational opportunities under the Professional Education section.
No more searching around the internet to find what you need. Resources and expert advice from allergists is here at the new AAAAI website. Visit aaaai.org today.
The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) represents allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists, allied health professionals and others with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI has more than 7,000 members in the United States, Canada and 72 other countries. The AAAAI's Find an Allergist/Immunologist service is a trusted resource to help you find a specialist close to home.
