Preliminary data from the non-powered U.S. Phase 2 study of 40 hospitalized patients shows that orally-administered opaganib was safe, with no material safety differences between opaganib and control arms Consistent trends demonstrate greater improvement in reducing oxygen requirement by end of treatment at Day 14 in the opaganib-treated arm across key primary and secondary efficacy outcomes, correlating with clinical improvement as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) ordinal scale The opaganib-treated arm demonstrated a greater improvement in reaching room air within 14 days (52.6% vs. 22.2%); greater improvement in reduction to 50% supplemental oxygen by Day 14 (89.5% vs. 66.7%); a higher proportion of patients discharged by Day 14 (73.7% vs. 55.6%) and a greater reduction in the median total oxygen requirement (AUC) over 14 days (68.0% vs. 46.7%) Top-line data from the global Phase 2/3 COVID-19 study in 270 hospitalized patients expected Q1/2021 and an interim DSMB futility analysis is expected in the coming weeks Opaganib targets a human cell component involved in viral replication, potentially minimizing the likelihood for resistance due to viral mutations