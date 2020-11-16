Enrollment completed in the U.S. Phase 2 study evaluating opaganib's safety and initial efficacy signal in 40 hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia A parallel global Phase 2/3 study with orally administered opaganib for severe COVID-19 is approximately 50% enrolled - on track to enroll all 270 patients and report topline data in Q1/2021 Potential emergency use applications expected as early as Q1/2021 Opaganib's unique dual anti-inflammatory and antiviral activity acts on the cause and effect of COVID-19 disease with host cell targeting, minimizing potential for resistance due to viral mutations