Talicia® unrestricted access in the U.S. now extends to over 70% of commercial lives covered Approximately 35% of Americans are affected by H. pylori infection, a Group 1 carcinogen and the strongest risk factor for gastric cancer; eradication of H. pylori has been shown to reduce the risk of gastric cancer by up to 75% Talicia addresses the high and growing resistance of H. pylori bacteria to commonly used antibiotics