SAINT PAUL, Minn., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reell Precision Manufacturing, a world leader in small package position and motion control, has announced that Jim Brown has assumed the role of Global Product Line Manager for Reell's Commercial Motion Business Unit. This new role recognizes Jim's strong performance in leading Reell's Medical and Transportation Business Units, which he has led since joining Reell in 2019, as well as his growth in support of Reell's global mission.

The announcement was made by Reell's Vice President of Sales and Customer Service, Jack Field. "Since joining Reell, Jim has provided strong, decisive leadership during trying times and has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to Reell's values and mission. Jim has enthusiastically accepted this opportunity and will use his leadership position to grow Reell's global business. I'm confident Jim will rise to meet this challenge."

Jim holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota and prior to joining Reell, Jim held leadership positions across engineering, marketing, and product management in the medical component and lighting industries.

Jim lives with his family in the Twin Cities area and will continue serving Reell customers from Reell's Corporate Headquarters in Saint Paul.

Reell Precision Manufacturing provides high-quality innovative solutions to transmit torque, control angular position and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team provides a perfect product fit in customer applications. Reell's patented technology is widely used in the consumer electronics, automotive, aircraft interiors, medical technology, workstation furniture, kiosk/data terminal, and architectural lighting industries.

Media Contact

Jack Field, Reell Precision Manufacturing, +1 651 486 3333, info@reell.com

 

SOURCE Reell Precision Manufacturing

