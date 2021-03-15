SAINT PAUL, Minn., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reell Precision Manufacturing, a world leader in small package position and motion control, has announced that Tony Wang has been promoted to the position of Head of Reell China - Sales. This promotion recognizes Tony's excellence in sales as well as his ongoing strong values-based leadership.
The announcement was made by Reell's Vice President of Sales and Customer Service, Jack Field. "Tony joined Reell China when the organization was created in April 2016 and has been instrumental in our continuous revenue growth, as well as in the development of strong service capabilities. We believe Tony has the right skills, values and servant-leadership style to create a coworker centered organization that will continue to grow a profitable business in China. We are confident that under his leadership, Reell China will succeed."
Tony will lead the Reell's China sales team and serve customers from Reell's office in Shanghai.
Media Contact
Jack Field, Reell Precision Manufacturing, +1 (651) 484-2447, info@reell.com
SOURCE Reell Precision Manufacturing