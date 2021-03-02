TEL AVIV, Israel, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reflect Innovation, an award-winning company that creates biofeedback devices to improve users' wellbeing, has raised $3 million in seed funding from Joy Ventures; to date the company has secured over $4 million in funding.
Reflect has created an entirely new consumer experience by delivering the therapeutic power of biofeedback through the company's first product, the Reflect Orb, which is a soft textile-wrapped device. The Orb measures and analyzes users' stress through their fingers by tracking changes in physiological signals, and displays users' emotional state in real-time through changing LED lights. The result is a calming experience that also provides insight into your physical, mental, and emotional state.
Reflect was conceived in 2018 by Noga Sapir, whose background lies at the intersection of neuroscience and textile design. Realizing that the softness and warmth of textiles could help mitigate the cold and impersonal experience of using technology, she founded Reflect to create devices that fit seamlessly into daily routines and that would be a source of relief and joy in a user's wellness journey and navigation of stress. On the heels of a successful user study conducted in 2020 with 100 participants, Reflect plans to use its seed funding to accelerate mass production and hire for key roles ahead of the Orb's e-commerce launch in late 2021.
"Born out of my personal struggles with stress and anxiety, our breakthrough tactile Orb boosts relaxation and wellbeing – which is something we could all use in these times," notes CEO Sapir. "Millions of people battle with the same challenges, and I want our products to make it easy for them to carve out daily moments of calm."
"As early as the prototype phase, we realized the enormous potential Reflect's unique product has to create meaningful impact for its users through a winning combination of human centered design, proven biofeedback methodology and a joyful consumer experience," said Miri Polachek, CEO, Joy Ventures. "Working with Noga to bring her vision to life these past two years has been an exciting journey for us at Joy, and we are thrilled to continue supporting Noga and team as they progress towards launching the Reflect Orb, which we are confident will foster long-lasting positive change in consumer's daily lives."
Joy Ventures is a startup studio focused exclusively on building, funding, and supporting companies developing consumer products for wellbeing. Founded in 2017, the Joy Ventures philosophy is that life changing companies are born at the intersection of technology, human-centered design and science. Joy offers a unique investment model: funding and supporting startups at various stages, and working with innovators and founders on ideation, technology development, and venture creation. The studio's singular focus allows it to provide deep domain expertise, guidance, and a global network of industry and academic partners to founders from the ideation phase all the way to market launch and beyond. Joy is a team of business leaders and investors, product experts, venture builders, scientists and entrepreneurs passionate about innovating products that help people live more joyfully, with lasting impact on wellbeing.
