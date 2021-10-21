TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For some 75 years, we have held the position that those who participate in medical research may do so only after giving their assent. This is problematic in pediatric research as the subjects lack the legal capacity to do so, and we must rely upon permission from parents to include their children in research, supported by the child's agreement or assent.
However, the information provided to children often defeats the purpose of providing it. Assents are frequently excessively long, unnecessarily repetitive, written in a technical manner, presented as formal documents almost resembling contracts and include provisions relating to data privacy crafted by lawyers which may be near impenetrable for most children. As a result, a child's "agreement" to participate based on the information provided may be fictional, and instead be the result of some inherent trust in the investigator or research nurse.
In this webinar, medical ethicists will discuss what investigators, Ethics Committees, IRBs and – ideally – sponsors can do to reverse this trend and create documents which achieve their intended purpose of allowing a child to understand the trial in which they are being asked to participate.
Join expert speakers, Dr. Harris Dalrymple, PhD (Med), PhD (Law), Executive Director, Center for Pediatric Clinical Development, ICON; Gianna "Gigi" McMillan, DBe, Acting Graduate Director for the Bioethics Institute, Loyola Marymount University; and Dr. Joe Brierley, MBChB, MA, Pediatric Intensivist, Director of Bioethics, Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, in a live webinar on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 10am EST (3pm GMT/UK).
