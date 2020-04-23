PALM HARBOR, Fla., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regener-Eyes, LLC, the pioneer in regenerative medicine in the ocular space, announced the closing of a Series A investment to launch their new product addition.
Regener-Eyes, LLC, founded by C. Randall Harrell, MD, developed and introduced Regener-Eyes® Professional Strength Ophthalmic Solution for eyecare professionals to address unmet needs for patients with severe problems. This funding will support the launch of Regener-Eyes® LITE Ophthalmic Solution to better meet the needs of patients with milder problems, that is shelf-stable requiring no refrigeration.
There is a great unmet need in the battle against dry eyes.
Regener-Eyes® is a sterile, acellular biologic that is a long-term solution for patients. Dr. Harrell states, "We are excited to be a part of expanding the impact of helping more patients and eye care professionals through the launch of Regener-Eyes® LITE."
"We can improve the standard of care for millions of patients," said C. Randall Harrell, MD, Chairman, and CEO of Regener-Eyes® LLC. "We are excited to see how our first-in-class biologic eye drop will fulfill a huge unmet need for patients around the world."
Both products are self-administered, sterile, preservative-free, and made of anti-inflammatory cytokines and growth factors. These kinds of proteins have been shown to reduce inflammation and help stimulate the ocular surface to heal, repair, and regenerate.
About Regener-Eyes, LLC
The pioneer in regenerative ocular medicine. Regener-Eyes® LLC manufactures and markets the safe, sterile biologic eyedrops, Regener-Eyes® Professional Strength Ophthalmic Solution, and Regener-Eyes® Lite Ophthalmic Solution. Both products are distributed through eyecare professionals only. Regener-Eyes, LLC is a majority-owned subsidiary of Regenerative Processing Plant, LLC, www.regenerativeplant.org which is a BioPharma Manufacturer and developer of innovative Regenerative Medicine products founded by C. Randall Harrell, MD.