TAMPA, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QC Kinetix, a fast-growing regenerative medicine franchise that offers a cutting-edge alternative to pain relief, recently launched two locations in the Tampa Bay area. Three more are under construction, and up to 10 clinics are slated to serve the entire metro area from the coast to Lakeland. Dr. Daniel Sucherman, a physician with years of experience, will own all the Tampa area locations.
Dr. Sucherman is bringing the latest regenerative technology to town because he believes in the value of offering patients pain relief without surgery. QC Kinetix uses all-natural biologic protocols to stimulate the body to repair or heal its own damaged tissues and joints. It's an alternative to surgery, NSAIDs, and pain pills that mask the pain but don't repair the problem. For patients seeking relief from pain due to musculoskeletal injury, chronic joint pain, or hip, knee, or shoulder pain, regenerative procedures are the next frontier for treatment.
"The potential of regenerative medicine to relieve pain without surgery is just amazing," says Dr. Sucherman. "Being able to open these QC Kinetix locations in the Tampa area and help my patients treat their pain and get them back to doing what they love to do is unbelievably rewarding, and you can't say that about every business. QC Kinetix has established itself as a national leader in the field, with a proven track record patients can trust."
The QC Kinetix business model is a type of concierge medicine, which continues to grow in popularity. There is no haggling with insurance companies. Patients pay cash and get a very high level of care and service with state-of-the-art treatments. Every patient receives quality time with their medical provider and a customized plan of treatment based on their individual diagnosis and condition.
"I am excited to continue to grow the QC Kinetix brand in the Tampa Bay area," says Dr. Sucherman. "My wife and I lived in the Tampa area for 10 years and are thrilled to bring an industry-leading regenerative medicine franchise to the community. We plan to continue to build in this market so that everyone has easy access to this life-enhancing service."
Justin Crowell, CEO of QC Kinetix, is confident Dr. Sucherman will be a tremendous asset to the QC Kinetix franchise as it continues to expand its footprint in the Sunshine State. There are other clinics in Gainesville and Panama City, with more on the way.
"Dr. Sucherman is an ideal QC Kinetix franchisee," says Crowell. "He has an impressive medical background and an entrepreneurial spirit that can't be stopped. He knows the community well, and I am confident he will thrive as the newest member of the QC Kinetix family. We are thrilled to have him on our team."
QC Kinetix Tampa-area clinics are now open and operating at 1345 West Bay Drive, Suite 401, Largo, FL 33770 and 2901 US-301 N, Ellenton, FL 34222.
For more information about QC Kinetix, please visit https://qckinetix.com/.
For more information about QC Kinetix franchise opportunities, please visit https://qcfranchise.com/.
To learn more about QC Kinetix's providers, please visit https://qckinetix.com/qc-providers/.
About QC Kinetix
QC Kinetix is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based franchise company leading the way in helping people maintain an active lifestyle using comprehensive regenerative medicine treatments to address musculoskeletal and joint pain. QC Kinetix uses the body's own healing properties through state-of-the-art natural biologic treatments as alternatives to invasive surgery and addictive pain medications. The healthcare franchise currently operates in 18 cities with rapid growth underway throughout the U.S. QC Kinetix clinics are dedicated to maximizing the body's ability to help heal and repair itself from the inside out for vastly improved function and overall quality of life. For more information, visit https://qckinetix.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Williams, QC Kinetix, 9194593592, jwilliams@qckinetix.com
SOURCE QC Kinetix