DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Regenerative Medicine Market By Therapy (Cell-Based Immunotherapy & Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Others), By Application, By Material, By Cell, By Product, By Technique, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Regenerative Medicine Market is expected to register a double digit CAGR through 2025 owing to their increasing use in repair, replacement or regeneration of cells, tissues and organs. Additionally, high prevalence of chronic & genetic dieses, emergence of stem cell technology and growing aging populations are some of the key factors driving the regenerative medicine market.
Regenerative medicines deal with process of replacing, engineering or regenerating human or animal cells, tissues or organs to restore or establish normal function. They are also being used to create solutions for organs that become permanently damaged. These medicines are also used in treatment of some uncurable dieses like arthritis and diabetes.
Increasing number of cancer patients, neurodegenerative, orthopedic, and other aging-associated disorders is creating a significant demand for the regenerative medicine market globally. Various countries like United States, China and Japan are investing in stem cell research, which indicates a bright future for regenerative medicine manufacturers.
The Global Regenerative Medicine Market also faces some restraints like high treatment costs, stringent government regulations and operative inefficiency. High investment required for developing the medicine might also limit the market growth.
The market is segmented based on therapy, application, material, cell, product, technique, distribution channel and region. The application segment comprises of musculoskeletal disorders, wound care, oncology, neurology, ocular disorders, diabetes, cardiology and others. Out of them, the musculoskeletal segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast years owing to growing use of regenerative medicines for treating musculoskeletal disorders and increasing number of orthopedic diseases.
Based on material, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into synthetic material, biologically derived material, genetically engineered material and pharmaceutical. The biologically derived material dominated the regenerative medicine market in 2019 and is expected to further hold its position in the coming years due to its unique properties. This type of material promotes cellular interactions, increases proliferation and controls the manipulation of cellular behavior.
Major players operating in the Global Regenerative Medicine Market include Novartis AG, Vericel, Integra Lifesciences, Mimedx Group, Stryker, Wright Medical, Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Allergan, Corline Biomedical, Cook Biotech, Pfizer, Baxter, Boehringer Ingelheim, Caladrius Biosciences, Takara Bio, Medtronic, Osiris Therapeutics, Kite Pharma, Organogenesis and others. Due to growing demand from Asia-Pacific region, the manufacturers are focusing on countries like India and China where geriatric population is increasing rapidly.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Regenerative Medicine Market.
- To classify and forecast the Global Regenerative Medicine Market based on therapy, application, material, cell, product, technique, distribution channel and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Regenerative Medicine Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Regenerative Medicine Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Regenerative Medicine Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Regenerative Medicine Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Regenerative Medicine Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Regenerative Medicine Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Therapy (Cell-Based Immunotherapy & Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue-Engineering, Immunomodulation therapy, Blood transfusion, Bone marrow transplantation, Plasma rich plasma therapy, Prolotherapy, Others)
6.2.2. By Application (Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wound Care, Oncology, Neurology, Ocular Disorders, Diabetes, Cardiology, Others)
6.2.3. By Material (Synthetic Material, Biologically Derived Material, Genetically Engineered Material, Pharmaceutical)
6.2.3.1. By Synthetic Material (Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers, Scaffold, Artificial Vascular Graft Materials, Hydrogel Materials)
6.2.3.2. By Biologically Derived Material (Collagen, Xenogeneic Material)
6.2.3.3. By Genetically Engineered Material (Genetically Manipulated Cells, 3D Polymer Technology, Transgenic, Fibroblast, Neural Stem Cells, Gene-activated Matrices)
6.2.3.4. By Pharmaceutical (Small Molecules, Biologics)
6.2.4. By Cell (Autologous, Allogenic)
6.2.5. By Product (Biologic, Cell -based Medical Devices, Biopharmaceutical, Biomaterial)
6.2.6. By Technique (Microfracture, Mosaicplasty)
6.2.7. By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, Online, Others)
6.2.8. By Region
6.2.9. By Company
7. North America Regenerative Medicine Market Outlook
8. Europe Regenerative Medicine Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Regenerative Medicine Market Outlook
10. Middle East & Africa Printing Ink Market Outlook
11. South America Regenerative Medicine Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Company Profiles
14.2.1. Novartis AG
14.2.2. Vericel
14.2.3. Integra Lifesciences
14.2.4. Mimedx Group
14.2.5. Stryker
14.2.6. Wright Medical
14.2.7. Roche
14.2.8. Bristol-Myers Squibb
14.2.9. Allergan
14.2.10. Corline Biomedical
14.2.11. Cook Biotech
14.2.12. Pfizer
14.2.13. Baxter
14.2.14. Boehringer Ingelheim
14.2.15. Caladrius Biosciences
14.2.16. Takara Bio
14.2.17. Medtronic
14.2.18. Osiris Therapeutics
14.2.19. Kite Pharma
14.2.20. Organogenesis
15. Strategic Recommendations
