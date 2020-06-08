TARRYTOWN, N.Y., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced a change in the format and location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. In light of the continued public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and to protect the health of our shareholders, employees and other attendees, the Annual Meeting will be held solely by remote communication, in a "virtual-only" format. Shareholders will no longer have the option to attend the Annual Meeting in person. The meeting will still be held on June 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time, at the previously announced date and time.
The meeting will be webcast and can be accessed by shareholders at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/REGN2020. Only shareholders that log in using the 16-digit control number provided to them either on their Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or, if they received a paper copy of the proxy materials, on the proxy card or voting instruction form will be able to vote and submit questions during the Annual Meeting. Regeneron has designed the format of the Annual Meeting to ensure that shareholders are afforded similar opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting, using online tools to ensure shareholder access and participation.
As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, shareholders are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting if they held Regeneron shares as of the close of business on April 14, 2020, the record date designated by Regeneron's Board of Directors for the Annual Meeting. To learn more about accessing and participating in the virtual meeting, please refer to Regeneron's Notice of Change of Format and Location filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 8, 2020.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, Regeneron's unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to seven FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, all of which were homegrown in Regeneron's laboratories. Regeneron's medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.
Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune®, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center®, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.
Regeneron Contacts:
Media Relations
Hala Mirza
Tel: +1 (914) 847-3422
Investor Relations
Justin Holko
Tel: +1 (914) 450-3514