TARRYTOWN, N.Y., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that it has been named to The Civic 50 for the fourth consecutive year and honored for the first time as the sector leader for healthcare. The Civic 50 is an initiative of Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, and recognizes the most community-minded companies in the United States.
"We are honored to be included among The Civic 50 and recognized as a leading corporate citizen," said Leonard Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regeneron. "At Regeneron, operating responsibly and in service of our communities is at the heart of everything we do, from developing new medicines to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace, to donating time and resources to the places where we work and live. Since our founding, we have repeated the mantra of 'doing well by doing good,' and we remain focused on living up to this promise."
"As we work to respond rapidly to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the societal inequities it has compounded, we continue to use the unique skills and expertise within our company to build resiliency and equity in our communities," said Hala Mirza, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Citizenship at Regeneron. "This includes the incredible efforts of our scientists to advance potential new medicines for COVID-19 patients, bridging opportunity gaps for students who are underrepresented in STEM fields and providing support to communities in need."
The Civic 50 sets a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and resources to impact their communities. The Civic 50 honorees are public and private companies with U.S. operations with revenues of $1 billion or more, and are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program including investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.
This honor recognizes Regeneron's integrated approach to corporate responsibility and creating high-impact community engagement programs and partnerships. In 2019, Regeneron invested $19.2 million in non-profit organizations to foster future generations of scientific leaders and support the communities where it operates. In addition to its 10-year, $100 million commitment to the Society for Science and the Public to support the Regeneron Science Talent Search, Regeneron became the new title sponsor of the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the world's largest pre-college science and engineering competition. In addition, Regeneron partnered with Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory to open the Regeneron DNA Learning Center, a community learning lab for middle and high school students. Regeneron also invests over $3 million annually in science education outreach and equity programs that specifically aim to bridge opportunity gaps for students who historically have been underrepresented in the sciences. Regeneron maximizes its social and business impact by supporting volunteerism – in 2019, 59 percent of employees volunteered more than 27,800 hours, time valued at $1.5 million.
In addition to Regeneron's research and development efforts to combat COVID-19, the company has raised funds and mobilized resources to support communities impacted by the pandemic. At the height of the outbreak in New York State, the Regeneron team donated $1 million worth of time and supplies to create 500,000 units of viral transport media, a critical component of virus testing kits that was in short supply in the state. The company has also provided financial support for the Afya Foundation, a medical supply recovery organization, and the Capital Region Community Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund, to address the pressing needs of local communities during the pandemic. Also, for the first time, Regeneron offered a Double Matching Gift Campaign for employees, successfully raising $750,000 for the COVID-19 relief efforts of several nonprofits operating in the communities where colleagues work and live.
About Regeneron
Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to seven FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases and rare diseases.
Regeneron believes that operating as a good corporate citizen is crucial to delivering on our mission. We approach corporate responsibility with three goals in mind: to improve the lives of people with serious diseases, to foster a culture of integrity and excellence and to build sustainable communities. Regeneron is proud to be included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Civic 50 list of the most "community-minded" companies in the United States. Throughout the year, Regeneron empowers and supports employees to give back through our volunteering, pro bono and matching gift programs. Our most significant philanthropic commitments are in the area of science education, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search and the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).
For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.
