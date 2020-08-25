REGENXBIO Announces FDA Clearance of IND for Phase II Trial of RGX-314 for the Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy Using Suprachoroidal Delivery

-Company expects to initiate enrollment in the Phase II trial, ALTITUDE, in the second half of 2020 to evaluate the targeted, in-office suprachoroidal delivery of RGX-314 -Long-term treatment with anti-VEGF injections has been shown to reduce severity of DR and prevent vision threatening complications