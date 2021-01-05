- Pivotal program for RGX-314, potential best-in-class, one-time gene therapy for the treatment of wet AMD, is active and expected to support BLA filing in 2024 -- Recently completed an End of Phase 2 meeting with FDA -- First of two planned pivotal trials is active -- Pivotal program expected to enroll a total of approximately 700 patients -- Clear path for cGMP manufacturing process to support BLA - Phase II trials for RGX-314 utilizing in-office, suprachoroidal delivery on-going; enrollment complete in first cohort of AAVIATE trial - IND filing expected in mid-2021 for a novel, advanced microdystrophin gene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - Expects to end 2020 with between $515 million and $530 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities