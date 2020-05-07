- Positive long-term and interim data update from RGX-314 Phase I/IIa trial for wet AMD recently announced - RGX-314 clinical trials for treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy to advance in 2020 using subretinal and suprachoroidal delivery approaches - Additional interim data from RGX-121 Phase I/II trial for MPS II expected in 2020 - Revenue includes $10 million in royalties from the Q1 2020 sales of Novartis' Zolgensma®; Zolgensma has recorded total net sales of over $530 million since launch - $357 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2020 - Conference call Thursday, May 7th, at 4:30 p.m. ET