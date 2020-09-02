ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV® Technology Platform, today announced it will participate in the following September investor conferences, which will each be held in a virtual meeting format:
Citi's 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. ET
A live webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of the fireside chat webcast will be available in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.
About REGENXBIO Inc.
REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.
