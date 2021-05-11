OWENSBORO, Ky., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The local orthopedic practice formerly known as Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Owensboro is now Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Patients seeking specialized bone, joint and muscle care from the region's most preferred orthopedic practice are encouraged to call (270) 926-4100 to be seen in Owensboro at Ridgecrest Medical Park located at 2831 New Hartford Road. For urgent needs, patients can visit the practice's Orthopedic Urgent Care walk-in express care clinic Monday through Friday, 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m., and on Saturday mornings, 8:30 to 11 a.m.
Nearly 60 years ago, Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Owensboro was founded as a small general orthopedic practice, and today, the practice serves as the region's most preferred orthopedic practice. While the doctors and staff will provide for the community's bone, joint and muscle needs under a new name, they will continue to offer the same level of expertise in the following specialized areas:
- Elbow, hand, wrist and shoulder care.
- Foot and ankle care.
- Hip and knee care.
- Joint replacement and revision.
- Orthopedic trauma.
- Pediatric orthopedics.
- Sports medicine.
To learn more or to schedule an appointment with the doctors of Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, call (270) 926-4100 or request an appointment online by visiting AdvancedCenterforOrthopedics.com.
