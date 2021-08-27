PEKIN, Ill., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On November 19 - 20, 2021, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals's (iaedp™) International Chapter will present its annual Professional Training Days series for eating disorders treatment professionals. Experts from Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Egypt, United Kingdom and the United States will present virtually in English for two full days with this year's theme, "Build A Professional Practice as an Eating Disorder Professional: The Business and Clinical Foundations."
Hosted by the Chapter Chair of Canada, Andrew Sofin, MA, RP, TCF, RMFT, early registration for the training conference is open now and is $110 (USD) on or before September 20, 2021. After that, the registration fee increases to $125. For current students, registration is $75, and the group registration rate is $75 per person for three or more. The two-day eating disorders training conference includes 11 sessions with one roundtable discussion. Participants will be awarded a Certificate of Completion following the training.
"This training will help healthcare professionals start their own successful private practice as an eating disorder professional," said Blanche Williams, Director of International Development at the iaedp™ Foundation. "Leading eating disorder clinicians who are speakers will provide participants with the confidence, knowledge and skills to start a private practice."
Those core skills needed to start a private practice as an eating disorder professional will be the center focus of the training. These skills include: the business foundation, such as finances, finding clients, website, marketing, client and practice management; psychotherapy; psychiatry; medical treatment; nutritional interventions; working with the client's family; integrative treatment for eating disorders and acceptance and commitment therapy.
The virtual international professional training will be accessible to health care professionals from around the globe. Those interested can register here through Monday, September 20: https://iaedp.site-ym.com/event/intltrainingday2021. Learn more about the iaedp™ International Chapter by visiting https://membershare.iaedp.com/international-chapter/.
About iaedp™ Foundation - Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.
