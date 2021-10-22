PEKIN, Ill., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) International Chapter's "Build A Professional Practice as an Eating Disorder Professional: The Business and Clinical Foundations" -- iaedp™'s 3rd Annual Professional Training Days series on November 19 and 20 – is a special opportunity for healthcare professionals to receive guidance and training about successful development of their own private practice or strengthening a current practice.
The two-day training is accessible virtually to health care professionals from around the globe and will be hosted by the International Chapter Chair of Canada, Andrew Sofin, MA, RP, TCF, RMFT.
Registration for the training conference is now open and is $125 for both days. For current students, registration is $75, and the group registration rate is $75 per person for three or more.
To learn more about the training days, the featured speakers and to register, visit: https://iaedp.site-ym.com/event/intltrainingday2021. Learn more about the iaedp™'s International Chapter by visiting https://membershare.iaedp.com/international-chapter/.
Speakers from Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Egypt, United Kingdom and the United States will present in English during the training days. For a detailed schedule and more information, visit: https://membershare.iaedp.com/2021-iaedp-international-chapter-professional-training-days-hosted-by-canada-co-chair-andrew-sofin-ma-rp-tcf-rmft/.
The two-day eating disorders training conference includes 11 sessions with one roundtable discussion. Topics covered include the business foundation, psychotherapy, psychiatry, medical treatment, nutritional interventions, working with the client's family and integrative treatment for ED and ACT.
Participants will be awarded an official Certificate of Completion for 16 hours following the two- day training.
About iaedp™ Foundation - Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.
