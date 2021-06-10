EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing's (SON) Healthcare and Nursing Administration (HCNA) program has been ranked 5th nationally by registerednursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization.
The SON's HCNA program prepares nurses for entry into management positions in healthcare organizations, and refines the skills of experienced nurse managers to mentor them for executive-level positions. The online program includes 315 practicum hours.
"Student knowledge in the HCNA program expands from experiential learning enhanced by educators who practice in the role," said SON Assistant Dean for Graduate Programs Andy Griffin, PhD, CRNA, APRN. "Besides teaching for SIUE, primary HCNA faculty members such as Dr. Teri Dudley, Dr. Shelley Harris and Dr. Maria Ballard also hold positions as nursing leaders with healthcare facilities in our region. Their experience is key to making our program a great option for future nursing leaders."
Registerednursing.org assessed nursing administration programs on several factors which represent how well a program supports students during school, towards licensure and beyond. Its data sources were The Integrated Postsecondary Education Date System (IPEDS), National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), U.S. Department of Education's Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE) and the Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER). Review the methodology at registerednursing.org/rankings-methodology.
According to registerednursing.org, nurses interested in leadership or management positions benefit from earning a master's in nursing administration. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that the median pay for those in medical and health services management is $104,280 per year as of 2020, which makes the master's degree in nursing administration a lucrative choice. Additionally, the BLS also reports that the job outlook for those in this field is expected to grow 32% by the year 2029, which is considered much faster than average.
Like nursing education, nursing administration programs are highly sought after by higher education institutions to fulfill the severe leadership shortage necessary for a growing nursing profession in the coming years. COVID-19 and future healthcare crises will test nursing leadership's resolve to curb the pandemic while catering to professional growth on the front line and beyond.
Registerednursing.org's mission is to promote excellence in nursing by enabling future and current nurses with the education and employment resources they need to succeed.
For more information regarding the SIUE SON HCNA program, contact saander@siue.edu.
The SIUE School of Nursing's programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,900 students in its baccalaureate, master's and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE's undergraduate nursing programs help to solve the region's shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School's graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.
