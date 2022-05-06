'How to Succeed as a Certified Ergonomics Process Leader' is a no-cost online seminar designed specifically for corporate leaders who are prioritizing employee well-being and mental health as a critical part of workplace resilience.
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alison Heller-Ono, PT, MSPT, CPE and President of Worksite International (WorksiteInternational.com), has announced registration is now open for the May 18, 2022 online seminar, 'How to Succeed as a Certified Ergonomics Process Leader'. The no-cost 90-minute session begins at 11:00am PST. Leaders who manage employee health, safety and well-being are invited to learn more and register at https://www.worksiteinternational.com/cepl-webinar.
Businesses are rapidly prioritizing workforce well-being by appointing chief health and wellness leaders to their boardrooms with a mandate to build a culture of health in the workplace. Moreover, as a hybrid workforce blurs the line between work and life, leaders are prioritizing employee well-being and mental health, as a critical part of workplace resilience. Ergonomics is an important science that focuses on the integration of physical health, well-being, and performance.
"For three decades I have worked with hundreds of organizations to build their Ergonomics Processes, which create real ROI – both in increased employee engagement, well-being, and reduced worker compensation costs," says Ms. Heller-Ono, an internationally known ergonomics expert. "Now I'm excited to give leaders the opportunity to learn how to become Certified Ergonomics Process Leaders."
The webinar will focus on Ergonomic Process Leadership and how individuals can succeed in this new and critical role. Key seminar takeaways include:
- How recent industry forces indicate a golden opportunity to redesign work focused on employee safety, health, and well-being.
- Why transactional ergonomics is not effective in driving organizational health and performance like many people think.
- How to design your Ergonomics Process using a lean participatory approach to improve employee well-being and reduce workers' compensation claims.
- Why you need a proven 6-step roadmap to achieve continuous improvement and performance-based outcomes year after year.
- What an Ergonomics Process Leader is and how to become certified as one for your organization.
Registrants will also receive two special bonuses (valued at over $2,250) to kickstart their Ergonomics Leadership journey. For more information and to register, visit https://www.worksiteinternational.com/cepl-webinar.
About Worksite International
Alison Heller-Ono, PT, MSPT, CPE, is a pioneer in the field of organizational ergonomics. She started Worksite International, Inc. in 1993 and brings a unique perspective to workplace ergonomics. As a Board-Certified Professional Ergonomist, Physical Therapist, and Disability Analyst, she has developed the most comprehensive online ergonomics training academy for corporate and professional development in the industry.
Worksite International, Inc. provides ergonomics solutions proven to increase profitability, reduce injuries, improve workplace efficiency, employee performance, and well-being. The company serves small to midsize employers (national and global), workers' compensation insurers, and ergonomics specialists, and focuses on organizational and individual ergonomics in the office, industrial, healthcare, bioscience, and more.
