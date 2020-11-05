First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b Clinical Trial of RGLS4326 for the Treatment of Patients with Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease ("ADPKD") Restructuring of Sanofi and Oxford Agreements Receipt of $5 Million Milestone and Material Payments from Sanofi and Proceeds Used to Repay Debt Principal with Oxford LLC Achievement of Interim Enrollment Milestone Under Collaboration with Sanofi