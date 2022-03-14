COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- REID Foundation (Reaching Everyone in Distress) presents Strings of Hope, an innovative musical experience designed to bring addiction recovery and mental health out of the darkness, and into the light of day.
On June 1, 2022, the Southern Theatre in Columbus, Ohio will be transformed into a giant harp, with the audience immersed inside. The Earth Harp, the world's longest playable stringed instrument, will be played by William Close.
An LA-based inventor who came to prominence on NBC's hit TV show America's Got Talent, Close is well known for his passionate performances, and his ability to delight the senses through sound. He has traveled the globe with the Earth Harp, stringing it across canyons, cathedrals, theatre balconies, bodies of water, and many other unimaginable places.
The heart-lifting evening – which includes performances by special guests Harmony Project and hip-hop artist Humble G Tha Fiddla – is a gift to the community from the REID Foundation, a national nonprofit founded by Rex Elsass, local business leader and founder and chairman of the REID Foundation.
"The pandemic has taken a toll on us all," says Elsass. "Stress, anxiety, and depression are skyrocketing at unprecedented rates – substance abuse and overdoses have also increased substantially."
Based in Columbus, Ohio, REID is dedicated to developing innovative therapeutic and preventive programs that harness the healing power of music and creative expression. REID strives to find transformative solutions for those struggling with addiction and mental health issues.
"Strings of Hope is in memory of my son Reid, who died as a result of addiction in 2019," says Elsass. "We are using Reid's greatest passion in life, music, to bring hope and healing to uplift us all. REID believes in the proven power of music to heal, ignite the soul, and bring us all together."
"The Strings of Hope concert is a celebration of recovery, a celebration of hope," says Elsass. "It's about defeating an enemy that has been raging through this community, this state, this country, and the world."
Tickets are available at stringsofhope.eventbrite.com at no cost on a first-come basis. The Southern Theatre accommodates 890 seats. The venue opens at 5:00 pm, and the concert runs from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
About the REID Foundation:
The REID Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to harnessing the healing power of music, creative expression and other therapeutic modalities to bring "front-line therapy" and prevention to communities, and to those impacted by the opioid crisis, substance abuse, mental health issues, or life crises.
The REID Foundation was founded by the chairman of The Strategy Group Co., Rex Elsass, who lost his son Reid Elsass to addiction in 2019. Reid's love of music and creative expression sparked the foundation's movement to create innovative and life-changing programs to scale worldwide.
Video Promo:
About William Close and The Earth Harp:
William Close & the Earth Harp Collective is an internationally-renowned ensemble that combines the creative forces of artists, musicians, composers, and choreographers. The stunning centerpiece of the instrumentation, The Earth Harp is just one of the many new and cutting-edge instruments in this dynamic show. With a resonating chamber on stage and illuminated strings suspended above the audience, any performance space is instantly transformed into a musical instrument, creating the ultimate multi-dimensional concert experience.
