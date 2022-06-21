REJIMUS, INC. a preeminent regulatory management consulting firm to the Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplement and Cosmetic markets is proud to announce the strategic alliance with SaniClean SoCal, a division of M.L. Winters LLC, a leading industrial cleaning solutions and recycling provider to packaging and manufacturing companies throughout the U.S.
SANTA ANA, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- REJIMUS, INC. a preeminent regulatory management consulting firm to the Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplement and Cosmetic markets is proud to announce the strategic alliance with SaniClean SoCal, a division of M.L. Winters LLC, a leading industrial cleaning solutions and recycling provider to packaging and manufacturing companies throughout the U.S.
REJIMUS, INC. and M.L. WINTERS LLC/SaniClean SoCal have collaborated to establish highly refined cGMP compliant cleaning and sterilization solutions, which incorporate semi-autonomous oversight for food contact materials and packaging encompassing food grad agents, bulk containers, pallets, absorbent pads and wipes/towels as well as other production area materials requiring critical environmental control in accordance with HARPC Plans and the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). The alliance allows for the creation customized and compliant outsourced sterility and cleaning programs, encompassing the applicable cGMP practices for commercial-scale shipping, storage, manufacturing and research designated operations within Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplement and Cosmetic markets across the United States.
"We are excited to take this step in expanding our collaborative offerings here at REJIMUS, INC. with other unique and boutique service providers that complement core competencies such as M.L. Winters – a true best of breed commercial-scale cleaning solutions company," said Jim Lassiter, COO of REJIMUS, INC. "We've been able to help implement, model and expand upon improved streamline operations for their sterilization practices and cleaning controls to increase scale and through-put, as well as improve environmental monitoring, compliance program optimization and efficient investigative analysis of all essential tools that impact mutual clients we support."
"Over the past four years in concert with REJIMUS, INC. we've expanded our operations and materials cleaning offerings over fivefold and have secured long standing contracts with leading brands throughout the food, beverage and dietary supplement markets nearly tenfold," Colin Byrnes, Chief Operating Officer of M.L. Winters LLC. "Each client has unique requirements and potential logistical challenges to their manufacturing operations and specific production, or storage needs to ensure their cGMP compliance. We can assess the specific points of control, ensure logistical oversight for just-in-time production, guarantee accuracy of products/materials required to meet the specifications of one's products or operations and scale up or down as needed based on changes to our clients' operations schedules or seasonality. It is what we've done best since 1952."
About M.L. Winters:
M. L. Winters Co. has specialized in industrial cleaning since 1952. Started out as an industrial laundry that came to support 600 manufacturers in the Sothern California area. In April 2018, we opened our state-of-the-art pallet and container cleaning/sanitizing division. We are the sole dedicated facility in the hart of Los Angeles to service this industry. We can cater to all sectors such as the food industry, electronics, health, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and medical device industries for plastic pallets, crate washing, and container cleaning of all kinds. For more information, please visit: https://mlwinters.com/saniclean
About REJIMUS:
REJIMUS is a preeminent regulatory management consulting firm enabling companies in the Food, Dietary Supplement, Animal Feed and Cosmetic industries to develop novel ingredients and finished products, while optimizing their quality programs under the applicable regulations, and managing their regulatory compliance of their operations as well as supply chain, to help mitigate overall regulatory and legal risks. For more information on the markets served and regulatory service offerings, please visit: https://www.rejimus.com
Media Contact
Dianne Strickland, REJIMUS, INC., 1 9494852112, info@rejimus.com
SOURCE REJIMUS, INC.