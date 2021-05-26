NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation announced that a poster abstract about the founding and launch of the Penn RP Program (Philadelphia, PA) has been accepted for presentation by the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2021 Virtual Congress to be held on June 2-5, 2021, in Paris, France.
The poster will highlight how continued attendance at conferences and relationship-building with clinicians, researchers, patients, and advocates galvanized the establishment of a research initiative and partnership between the University of Pennsylvania RP Program and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) sponsored Vasculitis Clinical Research Consortium (VCRC).
"We are excited and honored to participate in the EULAR 2021 Virtual Congress and share how a patient's work in advocacy helped build a powerhouse research program. To be able to continue sharing information about relapsing polychondritis with those in the rheumatology field while highlighting our efforts to bridge knowledge gaps and overcome challenges in patient diagnosis and care is a tremendous opportunity," said David Bammert, Director and President of the RP Foundation. "We look forward to fostering friendships and learning more about other innovative research initiatives through this prominent forum."
Details of the abstract and poster presentation are as follows:
Title: Launching a New Relapsing Polychondritis ("RP") Program
Authors: Nancy Linn, Michael J. Linn, David Bammert, David DeRosa
Abstract Number: POS1498-PARE
Presentation Type: E-poster
Date: Available for browsing on June 3, 2021 through July 5, 2021.
More information about the EULAR 2021 Virtual Congress can be found here.
For more information about relapsing polychondritis, the RP Foundation, and the Race for RP, please visit https://www.polychondritis.org and https://raceforrp.org/. For all general and media inquiries, please contact David Bammert at (906) 869-3962 or dbammert@polychondritis.org.
About the Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation Inc.: The Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which strives to raise awareness and educate the public, as well as represent its patients to the global medical community and support medical research toward a cure. For more information about the RP Foundation, please visit the foundation's website.
About Race for RP: Race for RP is a non-profit organization that supports research, awareness programs, and care, for those affected by relapsing polychondritis and related diseases. RP is a painful, debilitating, and sometimes fatal autoimmune disease in which the immune system misfires, turning on the patient's cartilage. For more information about Race for RP, please visit the organization's website.
