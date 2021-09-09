LOS ANGELES and SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Relationship expert, certified addiction/trauma counselor, and clairvoyant psychic medium Audrey Hope and ThunderBall Films have announced they are partnering for new reality TV production, "The Spiritual Huntress." Hope, along with David Wolfson and their company Spiritual Huntress Entertainment, will develop and produce the series in collaboration with ThunderBall Films Chairman & CEO, Mario Domina. Audrey Hope and David Wolfson will serve as Writers-Producers for Spiritual Huntress Entertainment and Mario Domina will serve as Executive Producer for ThunderBall Films on the project.
"The Spiritual Huntress" will follow Audrey Hope and her team of modern-day alchemists who will tap into the invisible world and look beyond the veil of reality to create miracles in the lives of their clients. They will do whatever it takes to solve anyone's unsolvable problems—forever!
With the quality expertise and unique show creation of Audrey Hope and David Wolfson, they, along with ThunderBall Films, will jointly package and produce the series to be set up with a broadcast, cable, or streaming network.
"I am pleased to be partnered and associated with such a skilled, soulful and quality team of experts such as Audrey Hope and David Wolfson. Audrey Hope is an Intuitive 'Healer to the Stars' and has compiled an exciting team of Soul Spirit Detectives that will meet with clients at their wits end during these crazy times to heal their issues and solve problems from the deepest level of the soul," says Mario Domina, Chairman-CEO of ThunderBall FIlms.
"It is a heavenly collaboration to be involved with Mario and ThunderBall Films, a company that has a greater vision for the world. It is a dream come true and the realization of our life's work to find Mario and his amazing team, who can embrace the scope and depth of our mission," say Writers-Producers, Audrey Hope and David Wolfson.
About Audrey Hope:
Audrey Hope, is an award-winning certified addiction and trauma counselor. She holds a Master of Divinity and Meta-Physics, as well as a Resident Addiction Specialist (RAS) certification. Audrey uses her abilities as a clairvoyant psychic medium to heal patients from trauma from abusive relationships, domestic violence and more.
A multi-talented force in the healing arts for over 20 years, Audrey Hope uses her revolutionary healing techniques to get to the "root of the root" of various problems with addiction, trauma and relationships. Audrey currently works at renowned rehabilitation treatment center Seasons in Malibu, as well as, holds her own practice in the heart of Brentwood, CA. She is the host of her weekly award winning, YouTube advice show "Hope For Relationships." After seeing firsthand the suffering women experienced around their identity, self-esteem, and place in society, Audrey created, produced, and hosted the international show titled "Real Women" that won her three Telly Awards, a Women of Wealth Award and a Governor Award. Additionally, you may recognize Audrey from the internationally acclaimed reality show Rehab (Endemol) which brought 8 celebrities from the UK, including glamour model Alicia Doubal, Bay City Roller Les McKeown and more to the United States for addiction and trauma treatment.
Throughout two decades in her field, Audrey has worked with an abundance of celebrities, producers, CEOs, doctors, lawyers, authors, athletes, heirs, and more – helping them cope with their relationship and/or addiction problems. Featured for both her expertise in love and relationships, as well as her knowledge in trauma healing, Audrey has been seen in top tier media like CBS, E! News, Fox News, MSN, IHeartRadio, Reader's Digest, Medical Daily, Glamour, Bustle, Livestrong, Redbook, Elite Daily, Popsugar, Shape Magazine and much more.
About Spiritual Huntress Entertainment:
Award-winning Producers Audrey Hope and David Wolfson have formed an exciting new production company dedicated to creating projects that entertain, transform and enlighten.
David and Audrey believe that at this crucial time in history, the world stands at a crossroad of potential change, and it is with heartfelt passion that they want to inspire an audience to embrace a "renaissance of the soul." SPIRITUAL HUNTRESS ENTERTAINMENT will fulfill their mission to wake up a world ready for life-altering perspectives that can transform our world.
About ThunderBall Films, S.R.L.:
ThunderBall Films, S.R.L. (Dominican Republic, Headquarters) and ThunderBall Films (USA General Partnership Florida – Creative and New York – Finance) is a development production company specializing in forming INTERNATIONAL CO-PRODUCTION partnerships. They access and secure equity, local film tax and government incentives to finance the development and production of projects being produced in these tax favorable countries. ThunderBall also has structured a partnership with Jeff Jacobson, President of Clocktower Tax Credits who handles all the Tax Credits for ThunderBall Films. Their Advisory Board members are all highly skilled in their respective areas of Celebrity, Business, Finance and Programming.
