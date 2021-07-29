For the first time aboard a Disney ship, Senses Spa will feature a dedicated outdoor relaxation space where guests can unwind in whirlpool spas, rest on plush loungers and find their center during yoga sessions. This open-air oasis is a brand-new extension to Disney Cruise Line’s signature Rainforest experience, which has been reimagined for the Disney Wish to provide even more ways to relax and rejuvenate. (Disney)