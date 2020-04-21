NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award‑winning stress relief expert Susie Mantell's exquisitely soothing new audiobook, Your Present: A Half-Hour of Peace, 2nd Edition Revised and Expanded — 3 Soothing Guided Meditations for Deep Stress Relief, Effortless Sleep & Renewed Energy was just released on Amazon, Audible and iTunes to relieve stress, insomnia, anxiety, depression and enhance inner peace.

Mindfulness, Meditation & Effortless Sleep

  • NEW: "Sleep Easy Now" Meditation
    With a voice described as "liquid," Mantell's exquisite narration carries listeners into deep, effortless sleep, soothing worry, insomnia, depression, pain.
      
  • NEW: "10-Minute Brain Vacation" Meditation
    Pressed for Time? An oasis from a busy day. Relax, Replenish Re-Energize — in 10 Minutes Flat!
      
  • NEW: "30+ Quicktips & Simple Soothers"
    Gently empowering stress tips and mindfulness techniques to calm day-to-day stress, worry, isolation, caregiver fatigue and eldercare for seniors.
      
  • PLUS: "Your Present: A Half-Hour of Peace" Meditation (Revised)
    Susie Mantell's award-winning guided imagery soothes layer-after-layer of worry, sleeplessness exhaustion. Slow down, let go.

In Praise of the 1st Edition:

  • "Best Audios Award" - Publishers Weekly
  • "Highly Recommended" - Library Journal
  • "Bestseller" - Amazon.com

"Peace for you alone… Mantell takes listeners on a gentle journey, effortlessly floating worries and stress away."  - The Los Angeles Times

"For anyone who leads a particularly stress-filled life, (and it seems we all do these days), peaceful imagery gently guides listeners into a calm, meditative state." - Weight Watchers Magazine

"Susie Mantell's voice surrounds nerve endings like salve. Don't ask how. It just does." - The Rocky Mountain News 
Susie Mantell is an award-winning author and stress relief expert. Her clients include Fortune 500 companies, distinguished medical centers and world-class spas. Described as "the calm within the storm…" her mind-body and mindfulness techniques have appeared on NBC, ABC, CBS TV, and publications including The Los Angeles Times, Cosmopolitan and Town & Country. Her audiobooks have been used in The Mayo Clinic, The Betty Ford Center,  Memorial Sloan-Kettering and renowned Canyon Ranch Health Resorts. The Coca-Cola Company appointed Mantell to their 4-person Dasani Wellness Team. Susie Mantell is also a pop songwriter whose work has been heard Off-Broadway, at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall, in TV, Film.

