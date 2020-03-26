Aviptadil is a patented synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide that has previously shown promise in treating ARDS - Coronavirus (COVID-19) death is primarily caused by Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), in which severe inflammation causes the lungs to fill with fluid and even mechanical ventilation is unable to maintain life. The syndrome is caused by a Cytokine Storm unleashed by viral particles. - VIP is known to have potent anti-cytokine effects in numerous animal models and in phase 1 and phase 2 human studies - FDA has granted orphan drug status to Relief Therapeutics for the development of Aviptadil (VIP) in ARDS