BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UK-based Relish, a leader in wellness resources for people living with dementia, is excited to announce its gift guide targeted for people living with all stages of Alzheimer's and dementia. With the holiday season approaching, finding the perfect presents for friends, or loved ones living with dementia is made easier. Relish has introduced a gift guide with user and sensory friendly activities to help people purchase impactful gifts that bring joy into the lives of those with Alzheimer's and dementia.
Relish's products are designed specifically for this community. Since it's inception, the company's mission has always been to bolster wellbeing in people living with dementia by creating adaptive products for their evolving abilities and lifestyle. Relish develops puzzles, Aquapaints, musical activities, games, and fidget widgets that appeal to different interests; are age and stage appropriate; and provide another way to connect with people with memory issues. Founded in 2008 by President & CEO, Ben Willes-Atkinson, whose own grandad progressed through the stages of Alzheimer's disease, and spearheaded the desire to make meaningful connections, the company provides fun and engaging activities that help build relationships with family, friends, and caregivers.
"Finding the right gift for the right stage is critical so that the person living with dementia will truly enjoy it," says Willes-Atkinson. "We at Relish take a lot of pride in the development of research-based, sensory-friendly products that make people smile, spark a happy memory, and create connections with others."
Understanding current interests and abilities is key in narrowing down what to buy based on the person's specific stage. To help people find the right gift, Relish provides a link on their website to first identify the potential stage and then guide the user to appropriate gifts. These suggestions are based on the typical ability of one in a particular stage which provides more opportunity for interaction.
In addition to their own pioneering ideas, Relish offers modified versions of popular games, crafts and sports for exciting revelry and group interaction. Snakes & Ladders and Ludo and Golf Target are popular game choices for mid-stage fun. For creative types, arts inspired gifts, like Aquapaints that come in various themes, and Colouring books are meaningful gifts that can also be very soothing for a person with Alzheimer's or dementia. Vibrant puzzles offered in 13 to 100 pieces are always popular gifts for the holidays, and bundle packs provide entertainment and joy throughout the year. Relish's newest innovation and recently launched Radio has become an instant best seller and brings music into the home. Born from evidence-based data that shows the positive impact of music on people with dementia, and the NHS trialling the prescribing of music to reduce heart rate, agitation, and distress in those with memory issues, Relish Radio is poised to be one of the most popular gifts this season for people living with dementia.
As you embark on holiday shopping, visit the Relish website or download the catalogue for meaningful gifts that spark conversation and bring joy into the lives of people living with Alzheimer's and dementia.
