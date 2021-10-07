BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UK based Relish, has raised the bar in dementia wellbeing and accessibility with the launch of their newest technology - a personal music device for people living with Alzheimer's and dementia. With the launch of "Relish Radio," the company takes another step forward in providing research-based products designed specifically for the dementia community that bolsters joy and wellbeing, and helps people adapt their lifestyle to live a full and productive life with dementia.
The impact of music on people with dementia has been well-documented, to such a degree that the NHS is now trialling prescribing music to Alzheimer's patients and hospital staff to reduce heart rates, agitation and distress. A recent article from Practical Neurology notes that music can elicit emotions and memories and help provide a link to a person's past. It can promote interconnection with caregivers and others with dementia. Recent findings suggest that musical training delays cognitive decline and promotes brain plasticity in the elderly brain.
"For family and carers, there is a universal joy in hearing the quiet singing, humming, and whistling from a loved one with dementia," says Ben Atkinson, President of Relish.
Atkinson draws from his own experiences growing up with a grandfather with dementia which propelled him to start the company over 15 years ago, "It is symptomatic of an impulsive expression of contentment, relaxation, and happiness."
Relish Radio enters a space with similar products, though the company chose not rush to market, but rather conduct extensive research as they do with all of their products, "It's important to us that we collaborate with experts in the space as well as people living with dementia and caregivers. Their feedback is an integral part of the product development process to ensure we're meeting the needs of this particular community," Atkinson continues. "Our focus is around joy, making meaningful connections, and improving accessibility to the things that people with dementia love to do. Their voices need to be heard in the process."
Relish Radio also focuses on sound quality and design. The 3-watt speakers bring sound precision and clarity and combine a stylish aesthetic with familiarity and practicality. Relish Radio offers large buttons, contrasting colours, and an easy-to-use control panel. With personalization that can be named to reflect the listener's musical preferences, such as 'News', 'Swinging 60s', 'Afternoon music', 'Fun', 'Relaxing music' or 'My favourites', pre-sets make independent listening easier for people living with dementia.
Further well-thought-out design details include a volume knob that will never go to zero, to minimize confusion as to whether the radio is on or not; separate on and off buttons; and buttons with their own unique tones to help the user identify through sound whether they are pressing the right buttons. Offering clear guidance for people living with Alzheimer's and dementia, the radio reinforces critical independence skills necessary for wellbeing.
"'Relish's Music & Radio Player' brings innovation and personalisation to the heart of being able to access music easily and simply for those living with dementia. It's simple and beautiful design means the focus is on the enjoyment of music rather than on the technology. Its innovative features enable a truly personalised musical experience which are unique to this device," says Grace Meadows, Campaign Director at Music for Dementia.
Music has proven to be both therapeutic and a powerful resource in helping people live with Alzheimer's and dementia. By providing joy through music, Relish advances their mission to improve the wellbeing of those with dementia and their carers throughout the world.
RELISH
Bringing joy and engagement to people with dementia, and their caregivers, is often overlooked, but critical to overall wellbeing. Relish products are designed and developed recognizing the varying needs of those with dementia, identifying the different stages of dementia, different interests of individuals and different needs – whether that is to bring joy, stimulate the mind, spark memories, install calm, comfort or reassure. Importantly, they keep people with dementia physically, mentally and socially active, all supporting the overall wellbeing of people with dementia.
