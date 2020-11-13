CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliv International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV), a marketer of nutritional supplements that promote optimal health, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2020.
Reliv reported net sales of $8.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared with net sales of $9.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 5.3%. Net sales in the United States, our largest market, decreased by $161,000 in the third quarter of 2020, which represented a 2.4% decrease in net sales when compared to the prior-year quarter. In the third quarter of 2019, net sales in the United States were favorably impacted by the then-recent launch of the RLV line of hemp-extract products and by the announcement of a price increase effective October 1, 2019.
Net sales in Reliv's foreign markets decreased by $320,000, or 13.9%, in the third quarter of 2020 compared with the prior-year quarter. Net sales in Asia and Europe decreased by 20.3% and 13.5%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020, as net sales in these regions continue to be heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Net sales in Reliv's foreign markets decreased by 17.0% during the third quarter of 2020 when the impact of foreign currency fluctuation is removed.
Reliv reported a net loss for the third quarter of 2020 of $125,000 (loss per diluted share of $0.07) compared to a net loss of $166,000 (loss per diluted share of $0.09) in the third quarter of 2019. The loss from operations for the third quarter of 2020 was $167,000 compared to a loss from operations of $85,000 in the same period in 2019. Results from operations declined primarily as the result of the decrease in net sales and gross margin.
Net sales for the first nine months of 2020 were $27.0 million, which represents a 0.3% increase from the same period in 2019. Net sales in the United States increased by 3.8% and net sales in Reliv's foreign markets decreased by 9.7% in the first nine months of 2020 compared with the same period last year. Net sales in Reliv's foreign markets decreased by 10.1% during the first nine months of 2020 when the impact of foreign currency fluctuation is removed.
Reliv reported net income of $339,000, or $0.19 per diluted share in the first nine months of 2020, compared to a net income of $70,000 or $0.04 per diluted share in the same period of 2019.
Reliv had cash and cash equivalents of $3.3 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $1.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities was $772,000 in the first nine months of 2020.
As of September 30, 2020, Reliv had 24,850 active Distributors – a decrease of 4.1% from September 30, 2019 – of which 3,310 are Master Affiliate level and above. The number of Master Affiliates increased by 5.4% compared to the prior year total, driven by advancements in the Philippines. Master Affiliate is the level at which distributors are eligible to earn generation royalties. As of September 30, 2020, Reliv had 13,200 retail customers and Preferred Customers in total – a decrease of 12.0% from September 30, 2019. The actual number of customers is much higher as many Distributors (approximately 74% in the U.S.) join Reliv to purchase our products at a discount and do not participate in the business opportunity and the count also does not include those customers that buy product directly from distributors rather than from the Company.
"We believe Reliv is positioned well in the nutrition and work from home industries. The challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continue, but we're pleased with how our field has adapted with more frequent use of online technology to communicate and operate," commented Ryan A. Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe the work done this summer and early fall with virtual conferences and other tools will lead to stronger sales for the remainder of the year."
Reliv has hosted online conferences targeted to its North American and European regions over the past three months and will host one for its Asia-Pacific region in November. "We are pleased with the content created and presented to much of the Reliv world, not only for its immediate impact, but the long-term value created by the mobile app and online content for customer acquisition and distributor training," said Montgomery.
In international operations, net sales in Reliv's key markets in Europe and Asia continue to be challenged as local COVID-19 guidelines still are generally more restrictive than those in the United States. "Foreign sales, particularly in the Philippines, continue to be dampened by the pandemic," noted Montgomery. "However, we believe we still have a solid base of business in our foreign markets and feel sales will rebound as the world emerges from this global crisis. We firmly believe the efficacy of our products and value of our home-based business opportunity play a role in this recovery."
Last month, Reliv announced its intention to effect a reverse stock split, followed by a forward split of its common stock as part of a plan to delist its stock from NASDAQ and suspend its filing obligations to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Reliv believes the costs of being a public reporting company far outweigh its benefits. Reliv expects the plan to be complete on or after November 29, 2020.
Reliv International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30
December 31
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$3,339,675
$1,630,779
Accounts receivable, less allowances of
$5,000 in 2020 and 2019
58,157
107,369
Notes & accounts receivables & deposits - related parties
1,106,221
1,099,228
Inventories
2,828,738
2,701,688
Other current assets
490,620
326,454
Total current assets
7,823,411
5,865,518
Notes & accounts receivables - related parties
2,331,844
2,418,921
Other assets
2,343,238
2,581,717
Net property, plant and equipment
4,208,008
4,440,840
Total Assets
$16,706,501
$15,306,996
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts payable, accruals & other current liabilities
$3,696,451
$3,489,157
Long-term debt - current
977,229
500,000
Long-term debt, less current portion
384,771
-
Other noncurrent liabilities
214,209
216,196
Stockholders' equity
11,433,841
11,101,643
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$16,706,501
$15,306,996
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three months ended September 30
Nine months ended September 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Product sales
$7,935,387
$8,395,941
$24,855,366
$24,809,979
Freight income
489,479
521,192
1,494,281
1,521,014
Other revenue
243,478
231,732
617,922
564,389
Net Sales
8,668,344
9,148,865
26,967,569
26,895,382
Costs and expenses:
Cost of goods sold
2,290,223
2,497,993
7,147,554
7,200,716
Distributor royalties and commissions
2,801,005
2,939,187
8,719,538
8,721,852
Selling, general and administrative
3,744,220
3,796,276
11,023,006
11,224,748
Total Costs and Expenses
8,835,448
9,233,456
26,890,098
27,147,316
Income (loss) from operations
(167,104)
(84,591)
77,471
(251,934)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
45,904
41,548
124,614
137,028
Interest expense
(6,717)
(24,250)
(20,755)
(39,737)
Other income (expense):
56,202
(12,564)
86,234
(13,224)
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-
-
-
434,549
Income (loss) before income taxes
(71,715)
(79,857)
267,564
266,682
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
53,000
86,000
(71,000)
197,000
Net income (loss)
($124,715)
($165,857)
$338,564
$69,682
Earnings (loss) per common share - Basic & Diluted
($0.07)
($0.09)
$0.19
$0.04
Weighted average shares
1,746,000
1,746,000
1,746,000
1,746,000
Reliv International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net sales by Market
(in thousands)
Three months ended September 30,
Change from
2020
2019
prior year
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Amount
%
United States
$ 6,682
77.1%
$ 6,843
74.8%
$ (161)
-2.4%
Australia/New Zealand
148
1.7%
135
1.5%
13
9.6%
Canada
128
1.5%
140
1.5%
(12)
-8.6%
Mexico
166
1.9%
156
1.7%
10
6.4%
Europe
629
7.3%
727
7.9%
(98)
-13.5%
Asia
915
10.5%
1,148
12.6%
(233)
-20.3%
Consolidated Total
$ 8,668
100.0%
$ 9,149
100.0%
$ (481)
-5.3%
Net sales by Market
(in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30,
Change from
2020
2019
prior year
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Amount
%
United States
$ 20,613
76.5%
$ 19,859
73.8%
$ 754
3.8%
Australia/New Zealand
437
1.6%
445
1.6%
(8)
-1.8%
Canada
412
1.5%
479
1.8%
(67)
-14.0%
Mexico
420
1.6%
444
1.7%
(24)
-5.4%
Europe
2,193
8.1%
2,422
9.0%
(229)
-9.5%
Asia
2,893
10.7%
3,246
12.1%
(353)
-10.9%
Consolidated Total
$ 26,968
100.0%
$ 26,895
100.0%
$ 73
0.3%
Reliv International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Retail and Preferred Customers/Active Distributors/Master Affiliates and Above by Market
As of 9/30/2020
Retail Customers
Preferred Customers
Active Distributors
Total Customers
Master
United States
3,680
2,050
17,000
22,730
2,060
Australia/New Zealand
50
280
660
990
80
Canada
90
30
460
580
70
Mexico
30
140
1,190
1,360
90
Europe
730
560
1,540
2,830
260
Asia
850
4,710
4,000
9,560
750
Consolidated Total
5,430
7,770
24,850
38,050
3,310
As of 9/30/2019
Retail Customers
Preferred Customers
Active Distributors
Total Customers
Master
United States
3,610
1,540
17,810
22,960
2,070
Australia/New Zealand
50
220
670
940
70
Canada
90
30
500
620
70
Mexico
20
110
1,170
1,300
90
Europe
740
750
1,690
3,180
310
Asia
2,390
5,450
4,060
11,900
530
Consolidated Total
6,900
8,100
25,900
40,900
3,140
Change in %
Retail Customers
Preferred Customers
Active Distributors
Total Customers
Master
United States
1.9%
33.1%
-4.5%
-1.0%
-0.5%
Australia/New Zealand
0.0%
27.3%
-1.5%
5.3%
14.3%
Canada
0.0%
0.0%
-8.0%
-6.5%
0.0%
Mexico
50.0%
27.3%
1.7%
4.6%
0.0%
Europe
-1.4%
-25.3%
-8.9%
-11.0%
-16.1%
Asia
-64.4%
-13.6%
-1.5%
-19.7%
41.5%
Consolidated Total
-21.3%
-4.1%
-4.1%
-7.0%
5.4%
The table above sets forth, as of September 30, 2020 and 2019, the number of our Retail Customers/Preferred Customers/Active Distributors and Master Affiliates and above. The total number of active distributors includes Master Affiliates and above. We define an active retail or preferred customer as one that has placed a product order in the prior twelve months, and we define an active distributor as one that enrolls as a distributor or renews his or her distributorship during the prior twelve months. Many individuals join Reliv as distributors to obtain our products at a discount and may not participate in the Reliv business opportunity. Master Affiliates and above are distributors that have attained the highest level of discount and are eligible for royalties generated by Master Affiliate groups in their downline organization.
