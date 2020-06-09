relmada_logo_hd_logo.jpg

Relmada Therapeutics Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.)

 By Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.;Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference;

NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a clinical-stage company developing novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that Sergio Traversa, Chief Executive Officer of Relmada, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held June 9-11, 2020.

 

Fireside Chat Details:


Date:    


Thursday, June 11, 2020

Time:  


3:00 PM EDT

Webcast:


A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available by visiting the "Investors" section of the company's website: www.relmada.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the live presentation broadcast.

 

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, publicly traded biotechnology company developing novel medicines to address areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017 (dextromethadone) is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist in development for the treatment of depression.  NMDA receptor antagonists may have utility in the treatment of a range of psychiatric and neurological disorders associated with a variety of cognitive, neurological and behavioral symptoms.

Investor Contact:

Tim McCarthy  
LifeSci Advisors  
212-915-2564  
tim@lifesciadvisors.com

For Media Inquiries:
FischTank PR
relmada@fischtankpr.com 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.